The government of Luxembourg has also adopted a new draft legislation aimed at regulating self-consumption and promoting the active role of prosumers.Luxembourg's vice prime minister and economy minister, Étienne Schneider has announced that the country's cabinet has adopted a new draft legislation for self-consumption from solar energy on Feb. 21. The new provisions, Schneider said, are aimed at changing the law regulating the energy system and at enabling prosumers take an active role in the Luxembourg's future energy landscape. According to the new rules, owners of solar power generators, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...