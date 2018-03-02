The "Construction Sector in Romania Forecast 2017-2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Romanian Construction Market report is probably the most comprehensive report available on the market, studying the evolution of the construction industry in Romania. An industry exceeding 12 billion euros.

Some advantages of the study:

It contains all the relevant statistical data (in NIS, NBR, Ministry of Finance etc) about construction

Information is presented in tables and graphics you can extract the necessary data for your own analysis and internal presentations without effort

The possibility to scale the investment budgets and business goals based on expected market evolution and/or its segments (residential, industrial, infrastructure)

Highlights the evolution of the existing competitive environment on construction market. Estimated market shares for Top 100 construction companies in Romania

Indicators are updated including for the first six months of 2017 (based on availability)

Information is quarterly updated and available to subscribed clients.

Key Topics Covered:

1. The analysis of the Romanian macro-economic environment

2. Analysis of the construction market and building permits in Romania 2008-2016

3. Detailed analysis of Romanian construction market residential segment (2008-2016)

4. Analysis of non-residential construction market

5. Analysis of construction market civil-engineering and state funded works

6. Forecast of construction market in Romania

7. The analysis of the main construction materials markets in Romania

8. Financial analysis of top 100 construction companies in Romania

