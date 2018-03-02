Oil and gas production and development company i3 Energy issued 1.5m ordinary shares after James Caird Asset Management exercised convertible loan notes worth $500,000. The issuing of the new shares from AIM traded company i3 Energy will mean the company's total share capital will comprise 35,771,399 ordinary shares with this also consisting of the total voting rights in the company. Following the issue of shares the loan's remaining value is $2m. The ordinary shares issued to James Caird Asset ...

