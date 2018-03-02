SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation - KRA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) from October 25, 2017 through February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Kraton investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Kraton class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/kraton-corporation/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraton was transitioning customers to Brazilian-produced Cariflex even though certain customers had already rejected that product; (2) Kraton's Brazilian-produced Cariflex was available to customers when in fact certain customers had already rejected that product; (3) Kraton lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Kraton's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/kraton-corporation/ to join the class action. You may also contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll free at 888-589-9804 or via email at vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world.

Vik Pawar, Esq.

Pawar Law Group P.C

20 Vesey Street Suite 1210

New York, NY 10007

Tel: (917) 261-2277

Toll Free: 888-589-9804

Fax: (212) -571-0938

vik@pawarlawgroup.com

www.pawarlawgroup.com

SOURCE: Pawar Law Group