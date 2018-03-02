The following information is based on a press release from D. Carnegie & Co AB (DCAR B) (SE0005594728) published on Feb 28, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), held on Feb 23, 2018 approved a distribution of rights to the existing shareholders, whereby every seven (7) shares held entitles their holders to receive one (1) new share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 6, 2018.



Nasdaq Global Index Group will act on ex-date in accordance with the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the NASDAQ OMX All-Share, Benchmark and Sector Indexes", version 2.3 section 5.4.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Indexes@nasdaq.com



