Technavio has recently announced a new research report on the global interactive whiteboard market, which contributed more than 1% share to the parent market, the global interactive display market.

This market research report segments the global interactive whiteboard market into the following products (package products and stand-alone products), end-users (education sector and corporate sector), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in availability of digital content as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global interactive whiteboard market

Increased availability of digital content

Digital tools have gained acceptance in primary and secondary schools, as well as in colleges and universities, and educational content is no longer limited to standard textbooks. Infrastructure development in terms of electricity and bandwidth access and the significant increase in funding will drive the long-term growth of the market. In the past five years, digital learning has grown in popularity and has witnessed remarkable success.

Publishers are adopting the digital format over paper-based textbooks. The education sector is adopting various tools to enhance the learning experience and improve overall education, which has led to an increase in the adoption of interactive displays, such as flat-panel displays, whiteboards, and projectors, to deliver digital content online. The high adoption of digital content has led to the development of virtual learning environments. This has resulted in the creation of relevant and compelling content that is both interactive and virtual.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education technology, "The demand for interactive whiteboards is increasing due to the fast availability of online content. Such tools help teachers to deliver media-rich content in the form of videos, animation, and audios. It enables the teacher to present content in multiple ways, such as polls and quizzes, which makes the overall learning process more interactive. With the advent of interactive whiteboard software, content of any kind can be incorporated from online and offline sources. It also enables the educators to choose content from open sources, as well as local resource libraries of schools and colleges."

Global interactive whiteboard market segmentation

Of the two major products, the packaged product segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 80%. The market share for this product is expected to increase nearly 11% by 2022. This growth can be attributed to the preference of end-users in buying the entire package at one go rather than investing in the product and accessories separately.

The Americas was the leading region for the global interactive whiteboard market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 45%. By 2022, this region is expected to witness a minimal growth of nearly 1% as the market is highly mature.

