The global low voltage motor control center (MCC) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005515/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global low voltage motor control center market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global low voltage motor control center market by product (conventional low voltage MCC and intelligent low voltage MCC) and by end-user (oil and gas, metal and mining, utilities, chemicals and petrochemicals, and food and beverage). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: adaptability of low voltage MCCs in confined spaces

The low voltage MCC panels contain program controllers, variable frequency drives, and metering devices. They are usually used to control the distribution of power to electrical motors. Low voltage MCC units also provide a highly efficient fault containment system and electric component isolators. The low voltage MCC has a long useable lifespan and needs less line-side power wiring and separate controls, making the installation easy within the available space.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation research, "Several industries are confined to a limited space and a majority of the available space is occupied by motors and other process equipment. Using individual protection devices near motors requires more space and requires more wiring. Using MCCs offers centralized control for all motors, and they require only a small cabinet, assisting in maximum space utilization in industrial premises."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: optimized physical construction of low voltage iMCC

Improving the safety levels of low voltage MCCs has always been the priority of all the major vendors operating in the global low voltage MCC market. As operator and maintenance personnel work closely with low voltage MCCs, safeguarding them from hazards such as arc flash, thermal burns, and explosive blasts is the key focus while developing low voltage MCCs. Thus, major vendors in the market are coming up with a new generation of low voltage motor relays (LVMR) to minimize the probability of occurrence of such hazards. These newly developed motor relays provide safety, reliability, and reduces the overall cost of low voltage MCCs.

Market challenge: complicated retrofit and redesigning process of low voltage MCCs

Several components such as breakers, contactors, and control for power transmission are used by low voltage MCCs to start and stop the motor. Furthermore, the low voltage MCC controls the forward and reverse rotations, regulation and limitation of torque, regulation of speed, and safeguarding against overloading or unbalanced voltages. A single low voltage MCC controls about 25-40 motors and plays an important role in the performance of several functions of those motors because of which a low voltage MCC undergoes a lot of stress and is prone to wear and tear.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. Technavio offers USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005515/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com