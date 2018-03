OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of McDonald's (MCD) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Friday after an early move to the downside. After hitting a nine-month intraday low, McDonald's is currently down by 4.4 percent.



The initial drop by McDonald's came after RBC Capital Markets cut its price target on the fast food giant's stock to $170 from $190 after a slow start for the chain's new value menu.



