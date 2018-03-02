

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 2,300 flights had been canceled and another 900 delayed until 10:50 am ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.



Several airlines have canceled flights after a powerful northeaster battered several US airports with rain, snow and severe wind around the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.



Most big airlines waived change fees for Friday and Saturday flights to or from affected airports, according to USA Today.



Most of the canceled flights were across airports in the Northeast, where winds lashed up to 70 mph. The winds were expected to have an unusually long duration, lasting into Saturday.



About 44% of the entire day's schedule had been canceled at New York LaGuardia ariport, while at Boston Logan International, about 36%of flights had been canceled. Newark Liberty International and John F Kennedy International have canceled about 25% of flights.



