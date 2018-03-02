

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump raised concerns among gun rights advocates with his comments during a bipartisan meeting on gun safety, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders has stressed that the president remains committed to supporting the Second Amendment.



Sanders told reporters in a brief exchange on Friday that she was not aware of any change in Trump's position on guns.



'He'll continue to support the Second Amendment, that's not something that he's backed away from,' Sanders said. 'The background check system is something that he's still very much interested in improving.'



Sanders noted Trump currently supports Senator John Cornyn's, R-Tex., bill to improve the National Instant Criminal Background Check System but said the White House has not made a final determination.



The comments from Sanders come after Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met with Chris Cox, the executive director of the National Rifle Association's lobbying arm Thursday evening.



'Good (Great) meeting in the Oval Office tonight with the NRA!' Trump said in a post on Twitter following the meeting.



Cox also commented on the meeting in a post on Twitter, saying Trump, Pence and the NRA all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people.



'We POTUS & VPOTUS support the Second Amendment, support strong due process and don't want gun control,' Cox added.



During a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday, Trump expressed support for improving the background check system and raising the age limit for purchasing certain firearms to 21.



The NRA opposes raising the age limit, and Sanders said Trump knows there's not a lot of broad support for the idea.



Trump also suggested taking guns away from dangerous individuals before going through due process, alarming gun rights advocates and conservatives.



(Photo: Sergio Caltagirone)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX