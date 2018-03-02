

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group CEO and co-founder Stephen Schwarzman took home around $800 million in pay package, including dividends, for 2017.



According to the private equity firm's annual report, Schwarzman only got a $350,000 base salary for 2017. He did not receive any annual cash bonus or deferred equity awards. He, however, received $125.5 million in executive compensation, including carried interest and incentive fees related to performance. The rest of the pay came from dividends and fund payouts, reflecting his 19% stake in the company.



Blackstone is one of the largest private equity firm in the US. At the end of 2017, it managed $434 billion. It made a record $3.9 billion in profits during 2017.



