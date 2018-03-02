The latest market research report by Technavio on the global off-road motorcycles marketpredicts a CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005566/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global off-road motorcycles market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global off-road motorcycles market by application (recreational and defense) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global off-road motorcycles market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Growing popularity of adventure sports: a major market driver

Emergence of dual-sport motorcycles: emerging market trend

In 2017, the Americas dominated the off-road motorcycles market with a market share of approximately 44%.

The recreational segment held the largest share of the global off-road motorcycles market with a contribution of approximately 95% in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing popularity of adventure sports: a major market driver

The growing popularity of adventure sports is one of the major factors driving the global off-road motorcycles market The global motorcycle industry is observing an increase in the sales volume across nations. This is visible through the year over year growth rate of the motorcycle volume sales across different segments that has been largely helped by the increasing number of models. Presently, the global motorcycle industry is dominated by the commuting motorcycles. But, changing consumer preferences and the increasing interest in off-roading has led to the growth of the global off-road motorcycles market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of dual-sport motorcycles: emerging market trend

The increasing competition in the global motorcycle industry has led to an increase in the launches of new models across segments. Numerous sub-segments within the motorcycle industry have emerged over the past few years. Such segments are rapidly gaining popularity among riders as they boast of combined benefits of two categories of motorcycles.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onautomotive manufacturing, "The dual-sport motorcycle segment is one such segment that is witnessing growing popularity among motorcycle enthusiasts. The wide-ranging capabilities and potential associated with such motorcycles makes them perfect for use as a sports motorcycle while riding through street or for off-roading. These motorcycles are usually known as street versions of endure-type off-road motorcycles. These motorcycles are equipped with a large displacement multi-cylinder engine for adequate performance on both on-road and off-road conditions."

Global market opportunities

In 2017, the Americas dominated the off-road motorcycles market with a share of approximately 44%. The high popularity of off-road motorcycles such as dirt bikes, adventure bikes, and dual-sport motorcycles is one of the key reasons for the high market share of the Americas. EMEA held the second largest share in the global market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, have been the main market drivers for the regional off-road motorcycles market.

Personalize this report according to your needs: Request a customization

Technavio's analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements. Technavio offers USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005566/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com