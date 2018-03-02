Datawatch Corporation: Datawatch to Inform Business Leaders on Modern Team-Driven Data Analytics at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

BEDFORD, Mass., March 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) today announced that its chief product officer, Jon Pilkington, will present to business leaders and analysts on the next evolution of data preparation and analytics in his presentation, "Team-Driven Analytics: Making Self-service, Governance & Collaboration a Reality," at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit. Occurring on Monday, March 5 at 11:45 a.m. in Texas C room, Pilkington's session will provide best practice guidelines for optimizing data discovery in a secure, governed manner and insight into how to build a data strategy model that will lead to greater operational efficiency and analytics insights.

Held in Grapevine, Texas from March 5-8, 2018, the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will gather business users, data analysts and executives who are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. Pilkington's presentation will build on this theme by providing insight into team-driven analytics through a data intelligence solution that combines advanced data preparation features (e.g. automation, cataloging, stewardship and governance) with a data marketplace, social media platform attributes and machine learning for personalized recommendations.

"Today's organizations need a centralized data intelligence strategy that provides business users and executives with the analytic insights to grow their market presence," Pilkington said. "An essential part of the strategy will be to have technology solutions that incorporate an integrated data marketplace where users benefit from the agility of easy, but controlled access to any data. And by putting trusted, governed data into the hands of employees, companies will experience better business outcomes."

Pilkington and other Datawatch executives will be available in the Datawatch booth (no. 815) at the Gartner Summit to further discuss the implications of a team-driven data preparation and analytics model and will be demonstrating the latest version of Datawatch Monarch Swarm (http://www.datawatch.com/our-platform/monarch-swarm/), the industry's first enterprise data preparation and socialization platform designed to speed collaboration and uphold governance practices. For more information or to request a demo, please visit: https://www.monarchswarm.com (https://www.monarchswarm.com/) or stop by the booth to speak with Datawatch.

About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation (http://www.datawatch.com/) (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH (http://investor.datawatch.com/)) Datawatch Corporation is the data intelligence solutions provider that will fuel your business. Only Datawatch can confidently position individuals and organizations to master all data - no matter the origin, format or narrative - resulting in faster time to insight. Datawatch solutions are architected to drive the use of more data, foster more trust and incorporate more minds into analytics and reporting projects. With over 25 years in business, organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100.The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com (http://www.datawatch.com/).

