The global perlite marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005534/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global perlite market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global perlite marketby application (based on application such as construction, horticulture, and filter aids). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: perlite reduces the number of installations of insulated precast panels

Growing concerns about maintaining a green environment have popularized insulation. The insulation of a building must be improved for the implementation of any green source of energy (for example, solar panels). Insulation helps in saving energy and keeps the house warm in winter and cool in summer. Numerous types of insulation are available for walls, roofs, windows, doors, and floors. In case of wall insulation, insulated precast concrete wall panels are used. These are characterized by two layers of concrete separated by a layer of rigid insulation. Though these panels exhibit superior properties, they increase the expense of construction.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The installation of precast concrete walls is cost-intensive and is a tedious process. Perlite can be used as an insulation material as it has a high softening point and low thermal conductivity. Compared with other materials used for insulation, it requires less time for installation and is inexpensive. It can be used as insulation inside cavity walls, concrete masonry block, and as coarse aggregate in concrete."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: increasing number of oil rigs

Perlite is used in drilling activities. A lubricating mud comprising water, clay, pozzolans, and other materials is used for drilling oil, water, and gas. The lubricating mud passes through the bottom of the drill case and space between the wellbore. The drilling case is cemented to prevent the entry of corrosive water and other contaminants into the well. The cementing of the drill casing is done with perlite concrete. Unlike other types of cementing materials (diatomaceous earth, pozzolan, fly ash, and glass beads), perlite concrete is lightweight. It can withstand heat and is a low-cost alternative.

Market challenge: regulations by MSHA and OSHA

Perlite is obtained as a mineral from mines. Though it does not contain toxic substances, the mining process is dangerous. The mining operations should be carried out under guidance and supervision to ensure the safety of workers. On March 29, 1979, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) signed an agreement to ensure the safety, health, and working conditions of employees engaged in underground and surface mineral extraction (mining). The use of numerous metals and non-metals is regulated by these guidelines, and perlite is one such non-metal.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Technavio's best deal of the month! Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005534/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com