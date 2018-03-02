Technavio market research analysts forecast the global plasma welding robots marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global plasma welding robots market by end-user (automotive industry, metal industry, and electronics and semiconductor industry), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the focus on ensuring the safety of workers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global plasma welding robots market

Focus on ensuring the safety of workers

Plasma welding process is undertaken in hazardous environments that involve high temperatures, fumes, hot particles, smoke, and high current. The process produces a very bright light, which is harmful to the eyes and therefore, welders must wear protective gear to avoid burns, electric shocks, and other issues.

However, even with optimum protection, operators are susceptible to problems arising from the hazardous environment. This has led to the significant adoption of plasma welding robots in manufacturing facilities to carry out welding processes as they deliver consistent welding while offering tolerance to smoke, sparks, and intense light.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch, "Programming of the robot has remained a prominent challenge for the adoption of robotics among industry players. Intuitive programming is a method that allows the operator to program the tasks with hand-guided movements to induce robotic learning. The programming of the welding operation is accomplished by selecting the required sequence with the help of touchscreen interface of the teach pendant. Intuitive welding in plasma welding robots allows flexible and simplified teaching of the robot by moving the arm next to the workpiece manually and locking the trajectories."

Global plasma welding robots market segmentation analysis

The global plasma welding robots market was led by APAC in 2017, with a market share of over 60%. APAC is anticipated to remain the dominant during the forecast period followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. APAC is also expected to exhibit the maximum growth of close to 2% in its market share by 2022.

