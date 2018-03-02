The technical disturbances with the publication of settlement prices for the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian Derivatives markets are now solved.
End of day prices have been published for the above markets.
For trading information please contact:
Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com
For technical questions please contact:
Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com
