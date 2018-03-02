Technavio market research analysts forecast the global proteomics market to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global proteomics market into the following products (instruments, reagents, and services and software), applications (drug discovery and diagnostics) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing advances in proteomics research as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global proteomics market

Increasing advances in proteomics research

The study of proteins on a large scale and the techniques used for studying these proteins fall under proteomics research. Proteins are responsible for many functions in the human body. The two important types of proteins that perform critical functions in the body are antibodies and enzymes. Antibodies protect the body by binding to foreign particles such as viruses or bacteria. Enzymes carry out functions such as digestion and formation of new cells. Studying proteins help in understanding the post-translational modifications, which improves the knowledge of protein functioning as these modifications directly influence the proteins' function.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for in-vitro diagnostics, "The advances in the field of molecular biology techniques such as NGS and MS has influenced proteomics by enhancing the results of proteomics research and aid in the understanding of how the human body functions. With the onset of NGS, it possible to map the entire human genome. This led to the growth of nucleic acid codes that has further created countless coding sequences forming many amino acids giving rise to a large number of proteins. MS aided in determining of protein structure as it measures the charge-to-mass ratio in any protein sample, thereby revealing its entire structural details."

Global proteomics market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the drug discovery segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 44% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 1% by 2022. The fastest growing application is diagnostics, which will account for 37% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global proteomics market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 42%. By 2022, the Americas will see a decline of nearly 2% whereas APAC is expected to witness a growth of more than 2% in terms of market share.

