The technical disturbances with the publication of settlement prices for the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian Derivatives markets are now solved.
End of day prices have been published for the above markets.
For technical questions please contact:
Trade and Technical Support + 46 8 405 6410 operator@nasdaq.com
For other questions please contact:
Global Data Products
dataproducts@nasdaq.com
