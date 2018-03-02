sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: Resignation of CFO

Reference is made to previous announcements concerning the successful voluntary offer by Transocean Ltd. and Transocean Inc. ("Transocean") for the shares of Songa Offshore SE (the "Company"). Transocean has initiated a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares of the Company.

Songa Offshore SE received the resignation of the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Jan Rune Steinsland, effective 28 February 2018.

2 March 2018
Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

