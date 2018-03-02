MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/02/18 -- Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) plan to release their financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, ended February 28, 2018, on Thursday, April 12, 2018, after market closing.

The companies will hold a conference call on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss their financial and operating results.

A live audio webcast will be available on Cogeco's web site at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/. The webcast will be available on Cogeco's website for a three-month period. Members of the financial community will be able to access the conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Canada/USA Access Number: 1-877-291-4570 International Access Number: 1-647-788-4919

In order to join this conference, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

Contacts:

SOURCE:

Patrice Ouimet

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



INFORMATION:

Rene Guimond

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700



