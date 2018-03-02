World Premiere: the ultimate Golf Car, limited edition now for sale.

The Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style will receive its world premiere at the 88th International Geneva Motor Show 2018. The premium golf car is now available as a limited edition release.

Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style (Photo: Business Wire)

Worldwide Acclaim.

Launched in 2016 the prototype gained worldwide attention: "The Golf Car is a golf cart to end all golf carts." (The Telegraph), "The coolest golf car of all time" (Wired).

After two years of further development the Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style returns to be available as a limited edition release. It is the materialized Icon of a lifestyle that relays on premium design and high-end quality. It bridges the values of classic golf sport with the needs of the mobility of the future: connected, aesthetic, supreme and electric.

Iconic Design.

The Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style looks sportier and more car-like than common golf carts. The headlights give a distinct and aggressive look while the grille with its golf ball structure makes the vehicle's purpose clear.

Purely Digital.

The vehicle is Bluetooth enabled with integrated hi-fi speakers. The digital central element is an onboard touchpad. This allows touch control of functions like drive mode selection, refrigerator and wipers. Occupants can also view an electronic score card or surf the internet via smartphone connection.

A Dream Drive.

The Garia Golf Car inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style is street legal and it can accelerate up to 43 mph, however in the US it will be restricted to 25 mph due to federal law. The driving experience convinces with a best in class, car like handling: front disk brakes and double wishbone suspensions as well as 14" rims.

This electric vehicle holds the largest ever lithium battery pack fitted to a serial golf cart. The battery capacity is 10,24 Kwh (200 amp hours) and has a range of up to 50 miles.

The golf car integrates the best of three worlds: classic golf sport, pure luxury, and leading technology. Golf mobility on the next level.

Notes to Editors:

Premiere Dates:

Geneva Motor Show 2018

Mansory Booth, Booth 6350, Hall 6

Event Manager: Anders Lynge (6-7 march). 8-18 March Mansory staff.

