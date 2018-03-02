IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ferrari N.V.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ferrari N.V. ("Ferrari" or the "Company") (NYSE: RACE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On February 28, 2018, the Miami Herald reported that "Ferrari says it will stop rolling back odometers on fancy pre-owned cars." According to the article, Ferrari North America notified dealers it would "no longer provide access codes that for years allowed an app called DEIS tester to make miles driven vanish from dashboards of Spiders, Californias and 488 GTBs." The article further provides that a Ferrari internal memo stated the "odometer 'reset to zero' functionality was being removed," as were instructions provided to technicians in Ferrari Workshop Manuals on how to roll back miles. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, shares of Ferrari fell $2.68 or over 2% to close at $121.53 per share on March 1, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

