SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governancetoday announced it has once again been named a Leader in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA)," published on February 21, 2018. After Gartner conducted a company and product evaluation of SailPoint's IGA solutions, SailPoint was named a Leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

SailPoint is focused on staying at the forefront of innovation in identity governance, developing identity solutions that keep pace with the increasing global regulatory landscape and heightened risk of cyber threats targeting identities while helping IT departments be more efficient in enabling users. SailPoint continues to push the boundaries of the IGA market definition, driving innovation around identity analytics and extending its platform to govern access to data stored in files.

SailPoint currently has 930+ customers, who represent the world's largest companies in virtually every industry including, 6 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, and 11 of the 15 largest federal agencies. As evidence of the company's ability to continue innovating its identity platform, SailPoint consistently maintains a 95+ percent customer retention rate.

"SailPoint is redefining IGA. It is no longer sufficient to govern access to structured data, it is now necessary to also govern access to data stored in files," said Kevin Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder for SailPoint. "Identity governance needs to work for all identities, all applications, and all data, while incorporating identity analytics and machine learning to help our customers govern smarter. This is the next frontier in identity governance."

To read a complimentary copy of the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, published on February 21, 2017, please visit: https://www.sailpoint.com/gartner

SailPoint is a Premier sponsor of the Gartner IAM Summit in London on March 5-6. Visit us in booth P1 and stop by our customer session on Monday, March 5 for a real-world identity governance case study with one of the world's largest global payments technology companies.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner Identity Access Management Summit

IAM leaders will learn how to tackle complex issues and generate new ideas to reimagine significant elements of their IAM approach for digital age success. At the Summit, attendees will learn how to safeguard their business from breaches, security incidents or abuse of privilege, but also how to apply the latest techniques to tackle risks in cloud, Internet of Things and IT.

For further information about the Summit please visit www.gartner.com/eu/iam. You can also follow the event on Twitter at http://twitter.com/Gartner_inc using GartnerIAM.

