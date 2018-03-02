A.M. Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating of D (Poor) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "c" of American Resources Insurance Company, Incorporated (ARIC) (Oklahoma City, OK). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The withdrawal of these ratings follows the recent downgrade of the ratings on Feb. 23, 2018, and comes at the company's request to no longer participate in A.M. Best's interactive rating process.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2018 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180302005710/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Ricardo Longchallon, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5676

Senior Financial Analyst

ricardo.longchallon@ambest.com

or

Charles M. Huber, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5122

Director

charles.huber@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908-439-2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com