Barring surprises, all eyes over the coming week will be focused on the latest monthly US jobs report, on Friday, especially on any sign of any further pick-up. But first, at the weekend, investors will be keeping close tabs on Sunday's parliamentary elections in Italy and the results of a vote by members of Germany's SPD on whether to form a grand coalition with rival CDU/CSU. Any negative surprises on either of those two fronts could easily see the week get off to a rather shambolic start. ...

