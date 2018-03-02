Stocks finished the session near their session lows following US president Donald Trump's pledge overnight to place tariffs on US imports of steel and aluminium, with a sharp gain for the Japanese yen adding to the volatile mix. By the closing bell, the benchmark Stoxx 600 had shed 2.09% or 7.82 points to 367.04, alongside a fall of 2.27% or 277.23 points to 11,913.71 on the German Dax and a retreat of 2.39% or 536.24 points to 22,912.14 for the FTSE Mibtel. In parallel, euro/dollar was higher ...

