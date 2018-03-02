Announcement no. 7/2018



As per company announcement no. 4 of 1 March 2018, BankNordik entered into an agreement with Varðin P/F for the sale and leaseback of the bank's head office property. The agreement was conditioned on the approval of the shareholders of Varðin P/F.



The shareholders of Varðin P/F have now approved the agreement.



For additional information, please contact:



Árni Ellefsen, CEO, tel. (+298) 230 348



