Valorium International Inc.: Confirmation of Sales of Shares

QUITO, ECUADOR / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / Mr. Robert Washer, an insider of Core Gold Inc. (CGLD) ("Core Gold" or the "Company"), announced that, collectively, Cinergy Capital Corp. ("Cinergy") and Valorium International Inc. ("Valorium"), each of which is managed by and under the control or direction of Mr. Washer, have sold an aggregate of 2,092,000 common shares of Core Gold in a series of sales through the TSX Venture Exchange between October 19, 2017 and February 23, 2018. Aggregate proceeds received from the sales were $596,276.17, which represents an average price of $0.285 per share sold. The shares that were sold represent approximately 2.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Core Gold. The purpose of the sales of shares held was to reduce Cinergy's and Valorium's holdings of Core Gold and to provide working capital.

Prior to the sales of the shares, Mr. Washer held or had control or direction over 19,738,568 common shares of Core Gold (representing 19.12% of the issued and outstanding shares). Following the sales, Mr. Washer held or had control or direction over 17,646,568 common shares of Core Gold (representing 17.09% of the issued and outstanding shares). Cinergy or Valorium may in the future make further sales of common shares of Core Gold.

The address of Core Gold's head office is Suite 1201 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada V6E 3Z3.

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from Core Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Beyra del Rosario, +(507) 233-1185.

"Robert Washer"

Robert Washer

SOURCE: Valorium International Inc.