ProLung, Inc. Appoints Andy C. Robertson, as Chief Marketing Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2018 / ProLung, Inc. ("ProLung" or the "Company"), the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of lung cancer, announces that the company has promoted Andy C. Robertson to Chief Marketing Officer.

Steven C. Eror, President, and CEO of ProLung®, stated, "I am delighted to announce Mr. Robertson as our Chief Marketing Officer. His extensive global medical marketing experience and professional contacts span from large, multinational companies to smaller, privately-held companies have elevated ProLung's global commercialization strategy and gives us another well-honed perspective on business opportunities. Mr. Robertson is building out a strong global go-to-market network which will be outfitted with evidence-based product marketing collateral to drive rapid adoption of our ProLung Test®."

Mr. Robertson noted, "The team at ProLung has a tremendous opportunity to dramatically improve the standard of care and save payers precious money. Lung cancer is our generation's greatest cancer killer - killing more than colorectal, breast, pancreatic and prostate cancers combined. There is a severe unmet clinical need to reduce the time required to determine malignancy in patients diagnosed with Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodules (IPNs). Patients with IPNs can receive multiple CT scans over the course of months and years to confirm malignancy in their lungs. This wait can prove fatal as the cancer advances and spreads. In 2015, the US Preventive Services Task Force and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) implemented the first national lung cancer screen utilizing a low-dose CT scan (LDCT) of the chest. The screen will amplify the clinical need as it identifies up to 24 million patients with IPNs who may experience a narrowing treatment window as they wait. The ProLung Test™ is incredibly well-positioned to provide demonstrable clinical and economic benefits to patients and payers."

Before joining ProLung as the Vice President of Marketing and Business Development in 2017, Mr. Robertson held marketing positions of increasing responsibility with Utah Medical Products, C.R. Bard, Becton Dickinson, Covidien (now Medtronic) and Megadyne which recently exited to Johnson & Johnson Ethicon (J&J). Mr. Robertson holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of Utah. He currently resides in Salt Lake City, Utah with his wife and son.

About ProLung, Inc.

ProLung's mission is to make a difference in time for lung cancer patients. ProLung is the world leader in innovative predictive analytics technology and non-invasive tests for the risk stratification of lung cancer. The Company develops, tests, and commercializes solutions which may shorten the time to diagnosis and expand the therapeutic window for lung cancer patients. ProLung's predictive analytics platform for lung cancer risk stratification is approved for sale in the European Economic Area and investigational use in the USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the Company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the Company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

