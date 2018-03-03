The global obstruct lighting marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global obstruct lighting market by application (buildings and structures, energy, aviation and aerospace, and telecommunications). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: increasing number of airports

One of the major drivers for the growth of the global obstruct lighting market is the increasing number of investments in the construction of new airports. New airports, while nearing completion, will require extensive integration of obstruct lighting fixtures across landsides and terminals. This will drive the growth of the market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipmentresearch, "Several of the new airports under construction are focusing on adopting the latest innovative lighting technologies. For instance, several lighting solutions have been developed to check the availability of a free parking space and store the data in cloud-based data centers. This information is retrieved upon the appearance of a new vehicle and illuminates that parking space light."

Market trend: adoption of LED-based lighting devices to boost cost efficiency

The need for optimization of services has led to the development of sustainable lighting solutions in a bid towards making airport operations more cost-effective. For instance, Philips has been collaborating with Dutch architect KOSSMANN.DEJONG for designing customized, secure sockets layer (SSL) fixtures that will achieve reduced raw material consumption and boost the longevity of LED-based products. Schiphol Airport has already established itself as one of the most sustainable aviation ecosystems globally, and the mentioned deal is expected to further accentuate its position. This will generate a new roadmap for sustainable lighting, which will provide better visibility across the airport and improve passenger experience with respect to safety and comfort.

Market challenge: high import duties

There has been an extensive replacement of traditional lighting fixtures with LEDs as they are cost-effective and have high ROI in the long run. They are also used because LEDs are energy efficient, thereby reducing the overall cost of operation. Hence, the demand for LED will drive the growth of the obstruct lighting market. The challenge for this growth is the high import duties that are levied on LED lighting fixtures. As LEDs are increasingly used in commercial airport lighting, high import duties limit the growth of airport lighting, which will hinder the growth of the global obstruct lighting market.

