Participating alongside leading names in blockchain, fintech and the finance world, this conference will be where many advances for blockchain will occur in 2018

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be a media partner for the Fintech and Funding Conference of 2018.

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) and partners are proud to present FFCON18: VELOCITY (2018 Fintech and Funding Conference) on Monday, March 5th and Tuesday, March 6th. Currently in its fourth year, this conference offers a full scope of insights, knowledge and commentary from leaders and innovators in the blockchain industry; as well as regulators, lawyers and several notable names in the world of tech. BLOC is proud to announce that it will be a media partner for this event, giving it presence at what will be a defining conference for the trajectory of the blockchain in Canada for 2018 and beyond.

"We are honoured to have BLOC on board as a media partner", says Craig Asano - Founder and CEO of NCFA. "Their accomplishments to date in blockchain-related ventures have helped to put Canada on the map as a leading market in this sphere. We're thrilled to have BLOC participate at FFCON, because we know the amount of influence that they carry in this field - which is very much of interest to our attendees, exhibitors and speakers."

At the conference, there will be five different streams of content, several learning and networking events, VIP one-on-one meetings, 12 pitching companies, and over 50 speakers - including the President of BLOC, Mr. Shidan Gouran.

"I'm really happy that we're getting to be part of this conference", says Mr. Gouran. "As blockchain jumps past the initial hurdles of adoption, everyone is trying to understand all of the different angles of it - taking somewhat of a holistic approach. The team behind FFCON has done a great job to bring in experts from nearly every relevant area, and this is going to be an event that you don't want to miss if you want to be part of Canada's climb to the top of the blockchain world."

In light of substantial changes to and developments in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain over the past year, this will be the most impactful FFCON event so far. With even greater changes and developments coming on an even larger scale, the insights that come from this event will be essential both for active blockchain participants and for entities who are just getting introduced to it.

