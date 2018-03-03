What Is NEO Cryptocurrency?NEO is a relatively new cryptocurrency, but one should not dismiss it as the new kid on the block (chain). NEO coin is regarded among industry gurus as China's response to Ethereum. In this review, we'll discuss everything from how NEO coin works to the NEO coin potential.NEO is a blockchain platform as well as a cryptocurrency designed to create a smarter economy and easily facilitate the transfer of digital and traditional assets between users. The primary aim of NEO is to use smart contracts and become a digital, decentralized,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...