

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Slovak authorities released all seven people who were detained in connection with the murder of a young journalist, reports said Saturday.



Jan Kuciak, a journalist and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, were shot dead at their home near the capital, Bratislava, last Sunday.



Kuciak, 27, had been preparing a story exposing alleged links between Italian mafia and top politicians in Slovakia. He was murdered before completing the article, but it was published posthumously.



Thousands of people marched in protest across the country braving bitter cold temperature on Friday.



The police said seven Italians detained on Thursday were released as no evidence had emerged within the statutory time limit for detention of 48 hours.



