Candidates for the Board of Directors



The following are the candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group hf. at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Thursday 08 March 2018 at 4:00 pm at the Hilton Reykjavik Nordica Hotel.



1. Ásthildur Margrét Otharsdóttir, id.no: 300368-3799 2. Guðmundur Hafsteinsson, id.no: 290875-3319 3. Heiðrún Jónsdóttir, id.no: 090769-4649 4. Helga Viðarsdóttir, id.no: 160174-4049 5. Katrín Olga Jóhannesdóttir, id.no: 010862-7369 6. Ómar Benediktsson, id.no: 221059- 4689 7. Úlfar Steindórsson, id.no: 030756-2829 8.



The AGM shall elect five Board Members in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company.



The Board will be elected by means of a multiplication election in accordance with article 63, paragraph 6, item c of Act no. 2/1995 on Public Limited Liability Companies.