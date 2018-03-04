Spinnaker Support Returns as Platinum Sponsor of Gartner's Symposium/ITxpo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 4,2018 /PRNewswire/ --Spinnaker Support, a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support, announced today they are returning as a Platinum Sponsor of Gartner's Symposium/ITxpo for the second consecutive year. Gartner is expected to host more than 600 CIOs and senior IT executives from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in Dubai from 5-7 March 2018. The intent of the event is to provide a community of Gartner analysts, industry experts, peers, and solution providers to discuss new ways to approach critical challenges.

"As the only third-party support provider at the event in 2017, attendees discovered from Spinnaker Support that there is a safe and legally acceptable alternative to Oracle and SAP-provided annual support," stated Kurt Moydell, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Spinnaker Support. "We sponsor Gartner events like this all over the world because they draw IT decision makers looking for better enterprise application support for a fraction of the cost, where savings can accelerate their digital innovation programs. Being able to share our unique benefits with these IT decision makers directly in a cooperative setting is invaluable."

Co-Presenting with a Local Customer

Spinnaker Support will co-present with Alamar Foods, an operator of fast food restaurants and cafes based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They signed a three-year Oracle support agreement in the second half of 2017, after being introduced to Spinnaker Support at the Gartner Dubai event last year. Alamar Foods will share their decision-making process to adopt Spinnaker Support and will discuss the positive cost and operational impacts of third-party support during the presentation on 6 March at 11:30.

"Though our initial driver to investigate third-party Oracle support was a company-wide initiative to make sustainable savings, the incremental benefits we are receiving are advantageous for our organization," stated AlMutaz Mah'd, Head of ICT and SSC at Alamar Foods. "The fast response time, support for customized code, and fact that the first person we speak to is an Oracle expert are all incredible advantages we have on the IT team now."

"I worked closely with Alamar Foods throughout their internal processes to make the transition away from Oracle support, and it confirmed my belief that there are many other organizations in the GCC region that could benefit from making the switch to Spinnaker Support," stated Nigel Pullan, Vice President of Emerging Markets & Global Alliances at Spinnaker Support. "Our commitment to the region is unwavering, as evidenced by our investment in employees, infrastructure, and an ever-growing partner network."

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is a leading and trusted global provider of Oracle and SAP third-party support. Spinnaker Support clients gain more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their support fees, and can remain on their current software release indefinitely. Over 30% of Spinnaker Support's customers leverage their managed services and consulting to improve performance, optimize cost, and reduce complexity. trust Spinnaker Support to keep their enterprise applications running at peak performance and to help them navigate from on-premise to hybrid to cloud.

Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visit http://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Google+.

