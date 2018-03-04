MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 03/04/18 -- SIRIOS (TSX VENTURE: SOI) is pleased to announce the results of six additional drill holes (#120 to 125) completed during the Autumn of 2017 on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. Five of these holes targeted and intersected the Jordi Gold Zone. The highlights include:

-- DDH 120: 1.0 g/t Au over 14.5 m -- DDH 122: 1.6 g/t Au over 7.9 m -- DDH 123: 5.4 g/t Au over 9.0 m -- DDH 124: 15.7 g/t Au over 4.7 m -- DDH 125: 14.1 g/t Au over 7.1 m

These five holes confirm the continuity of the Jordi Gold Zone. The Jordi Zone is identifiable by the systematic presence of a pegmatite and gold bearing quartz-feldspar veins. The central part of this zone has a thickness of 5 to 10 meters with a subhorizontal dip, becoming steeper updip and downdip, as illustrated on the attached sections. The main portion of the Jordi Zone is continuous for more than 300 m laterally and more than 200m down dip. This zone remains open at depth.

In addition to the high-grade mineralization of the Jordi Zone, the drill holes continue to intersect a broad envelope of low-grade mineralization that extends over several hectares on surface and continues at depth. This broad mineralized envelope typically averages between 0.5 and 1.0 g/t Au, and has favourable metallurgical characteristics with gold recoveries between 70-76% by gravity concentration as demonstrated by preliminary testing (Press Release March 24, 2015). The analytical results of the broad low-grade envelopes obtained in the six drill holes include:

-- DDH 120: 0.6 g/t Au over 168.5 m -- DDH 121: 0.5 g/t Au over 15.9 m -- DDH 122: 1.3 g/t Au over 94.3 m -- DDH 123: 0.7 g/t Au over 241.5 m -- DDH 124: 0.9 g/t Au over 129.3 m -- DDH 125: 1.0 g/t Au over 179.7 m

Drilling of holes #120 to 125 totalled 2,208 meters. The significant assay results are included in the table below.

SIGNIFICANT ASSAY RESULTS - CHEECHOO PROJECT AUTUMN 2017 DRILLING CAMPAIGN DRILL HOLES #120 TO 125 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DDH Zone From To Core length Au (g/t) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-120 51.5 220.0 168.5 0.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 69.1 75.0 5.9 2.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 73.3 73.8 0.5 16.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 107.5 111.5 4.0 1.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jordi Zone incl. 141.5 156.0 14.5 1.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 180.5 191.2 10.7 2.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- 353.2 363.5 10.3 2.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 361.0 362.0 1.0 13.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- 440.7 559.5 118.8 0.5 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 527.0 537.5 10.5 1.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-121 43.1 58.0 14.9 0.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-122 Jordi Zone 87.3 95.2 7.9 1.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 87.3 87.8 0.5 13.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- 203.8 298.1 94.3 1.3 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 251.3 251.8 0.5 12.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 277.3 277.8 0.5 112.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-123 110.5 352.0 241.5 0.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jordi Zone incl. 152.5 161.5 9.0 5.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 158.8 160.0 1.2 21.8 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 276.4 276.9 0.5 16.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-124 2.6 131.9 129.3 0.9 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jordi Zone incl. 124.3 129.0 4.7 15.7 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 127.0 128.0 1.0 46.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CH17-125 2.4 58.5 56.1 0.4 -------------------------------------------------------------- 80.0 259.7 179.7 1.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 186.8 187.3 0.5 24.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 198.0 198.5 0.5 20.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jordi Zone incl. 227.5 234.6 7.1 14.1 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 228.1 229.4 1.3 54.6 -------------------------------------------------------------- incl. 233.4 233.9 0.5 50.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (i) Interval along the hole, True width unknown

Thirty-three (33) NQ drill holes (#108 to 140), for a total of 10,628 metres were completed during the Autumn 2017 drill campaign. Analytical results are still pending for holes #126 to 140. We continue to experience delays from the laboratory due to the high volumes of samples being submitted, results will continue to be made available as they are received. The 8,000-meter, Winter 2018 diamond drilling program continues the Cheechoo Project as planned with two rigs, hole #161 is currently in progress.

A table detailing the intervals described in the table above is available on the website of Sirios with the following link: http://sirios.com/files/Detail-composite-180304.pdf

A map locating the drill holes and two cross sections are available with following links:

http://sirios.com/images/2017-DDH-map.jpg

http://sirios.com/images/Section_CH17-123.pdf

http://sirios.com/images/Section_CH17-120-124-125.pdf

A table with drill hole coordinates is available with the following link: http://sirios.com/files/BD_Coordinates_Drilled.pdf

Sirios's fully owned Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Goldcorp's Eleonore gold mine.

Assay quality control

All NQ drill core was described by Sirios personnel at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The core samples were then sent to Rouyn-Noranda to be sawed in half, with one half sent to a commercial laboratory for assaying and other half retained as future reference. A strict QA/QC program was followed by integrating blanks and certified reference standards to the core sample sequence. The core samples were then assayed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish by Actlabs in Ste-Germaine-Boule, close to Rouyn-Noranda. Samples assaying greater than 2 g/t, as well as drill core samples with visible gold, were assayed by fire assay with metallic sieve from a 1 kg sample.

Jordi Turcotte, MSc., Geo., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, has prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewing the final text.

