The latest market research report by Technavio on the global high performance computing marketpredicts a CAGR of above 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global high performance computing (HPC) market by deployment (on-premise and cloud), by component (server, storage, application, services, and middleware), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global high performance computing market, according to Technavio hardware and semiconductor researchers:

Increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises: a major market driver

Increasing interest toward quantum computing: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global high performance computing market with 44% share in 2017

HPC systems were initially used by aerospace and defense companies, governments, laboratories and research centers. They were majorly used to solve highly complex tasks, such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosions, determining weather, and several other scenarios. The declining costs of HPC systems resulted in a new client base for HPC system manufacturers that included business and enterprises.

HPC aids in streamlining business processes that includes the simplification or the elimination of unnecessary steps. It enables businesses to run complicated programs and algorithms quickly and easily. For instance, businesses look towards processing a huge amount of data to derive insights and solve problems. HPC systems are increasingly being used in businesses that are looking to process data, run analytics or solve engineering equations.

Increasing interest toward quantum computing: emerging market trend

The increase in interest towards quantum computing is one of the major trends in the global HPC market. The commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability. With the increasing amount of data, more efficient systems are required to solve computational and mathematical problems.

Quantum computing is a technology that applies the laws of quantum mechanics to computational ability. Data is in the binary form, i.e., in either a 1 or 0 state in quantum computing, which means that there are two states that exist at the same time. These bits are known as qubits, which are short for quantum bits. These qubits work on probabilities due to the superposition of 1 and 0. These multiple states allow quantum computers to have enormous processing powers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on computing devices, "When a quantum computer is developed at its highest potential, it will be able to perform calculations that are thousands of times faster than modern supercomputers while consuming magnitudes less electricity."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the APAC led the global high performance computing market, followed by the Americas and EMEA in 2017. APAC is the fastest growing market registering a growth of nearly 1%, by 2022.

