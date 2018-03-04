The global hydrocyclone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global hydrocyclone market by product, including solid-liquid hydrocyclone, liquid-liquid hydrocyclones, and dense media hydrocyclones. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing investments in wastewater treatment

The growing political uncertainty around the world and with most stock markets fully valued, it is important for investors to make sure that their portfolios include investments that will provide an attractive rate of returns over an extended period. Thus, to safeguard long-term profits, investors are focusing on investing in opportunities that will be driven by factors like climate change or changing demographics.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for tools and componentsresearch, "Water scarcity is one such global challenge affected by both demographic and climate change. The growing global population will require more water. The global demand for water is expected to be more than the supply. This will create new opportunities to invest in water treatment in both developing economies as well as developed regions."

Market trend: hydrocyclone automation systems for process optimization

The emergence of automation has covered almost all the aspects of the manufacturing as well as other industries. The growing popularity of automation can be attributed to the need for process optimization to achieve energy efficiency and reduce operating costs without compromising with the quality of output.

Hydrocyclone manufacturers have developed an automation system for hydrocyclones that can monitor and control hydrocyclone operation while reducing cyclone-related process perturbations, predicting and controlling cyclone maintenance schedules, improving cyclone overflow particle size distribution, and optimizing closed-circuit grinding processes. Usage of such systems will significantly reduce the downtime and enhance productivity by predicting maintenance schedules, thus resulting in lower operating costs. The emergence of automation in hydrocyclone operation will drive demand for hydrocyclones significantly during the forecast period.

Market challenge: quick wearing of parts

Hydrocyclones are devices that apply centrifugal force to a fluid mixture to separate or classify heavy and light components. They use a feed pump that pumps the slurry or fluid into a hydrocyclone. With the help of a feed pump, fluids enter a hydrocyclone with high velocity, which is used to create a spiral path inside the hydrocyclone vessel. Through observation, it has been found that the high velocity of fluids in the feed stream results in the quick wearing of many parts of a hydrocyclone, such as cylinder, spit, feed pipe, and other parts. Thus, the quick wearing of parts leads to loss of productivity and efficiency, and increase in costs.

