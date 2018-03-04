The latest market research report by Technavio on the global user provisioning software marketpredicts a CAGR of above 10% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global user provisioning software market by end-user, including the BFSI sector, manufacturing sector, healthcare sector, and retail sector and by geography, including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global user provisioning software market, according to Technavio ICT researchers:

Rising demand for large-scale user provisioning: a major market driver

Growing demand for cloud-based solutions: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global user provisioning software market with 57% share in 2017

In 2017, the BFSI sector held the highest market share of 44%

Rising demand for large-scale user provisioning: a major market driver

In the recent market scenario, the demand for user provisioning software among organizations has increased. As the perception of companies is changing towards the stringent regulations, audit enablement, federated SSO, operational demands, and automated user governance, it has made a significant impact on the market. Thus, the increasing demand for large-scale user provisioning is leading players toward automation. The main focus of user provisioning software automation is to improve productive outcomes by saving time and cost.

Automation aids in decreasing workload, increasing productivity, and assists organizations to improve their process of creation of user accounts and secure management of user data. Easy access to information systems across diverse on-premises applications, a secure network for managing user identity, and the enhanced management of user data are the primary benefits of deploying user provisioning software in a large-scale management scenario. This results in reduced risks of internal and external breaches.

Growing demand for cloud-based solutions: emerging market trend

The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to boost the growth of the global cloud-based user provisioning software market. Cloud-based solutions provide easy access to applications via web-based browsers. Web-based applications have a predefined set of access levels across the organization. Users can log into the portal from any Internet-enabled computer or device. The current market scenario depicts that applications are increasingly moving to the cloud, that would facilitate the availability of cheap information appliances that do not require the processing power or size of a personal computer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application, "Scalability is one of the primary benefits of cloud-based user provisioning market. Flexibility with expanding capacity enables a cloud-based system to scale up or down as per the current business requirements. The cost of cloud-based user provisioning software is based on the number of users and storage requirements."

Global market opportunities

In terms of regional dominance, the Americas led the global user provisioning software market in 2017, followed by APAC and EMEA. In emerging countries, the market is expected to become the most significant market in the future due to the rising demand for audit enablement, regulatory compliance, federated SSO, and operational requirements. The need to improve productivity and enhance user experience will drive the growth of the global user provisioning software market.

