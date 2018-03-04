Mossland Launches ICO on March 12 After Pre-ICO Success

KIEV, Ukraine, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mossland, the gamified real estate platform for owning and managing architectural objects, is launching the main stage of ICO on March 12. Wooram Son (ex-software engineer for Samsung Electronics) and Chester Roh (founder of TNC, the first company acquired by Google in Asia) are the project's co-creators. Louis Jinhwa Kim, Director of Korean Blockchain Association and founder of the successful exchange Korbit also joins as the blockchain advisor.



(Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649275/Mossland_Logo.jpg)





(Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649276/Mossland_prototype.jpg)



All properties in Mossland are real architectural structures that can be virtually owned by users. They can be purchased, sold, changed, or leased for advertising purposes. All of these operations may be processed by a Mossland player located near an object, and using the app.

The experts express high hopes for Mossland because the project's Pre-ICO raised USD $5 million in only 38 minutes. Transactions on this gamified platform will be powered by the Moss coin (MOC), which is powered by the Ethereum network. Moss coin will also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges, which will allow users to convert it into FIAT currencies such as the Dollar or the Euro.

Finalization of currency issue upon reaching the 500 million MOC limit is guaranteed by the developer's (Reality Reflection) reputation, which received investments from reputable names in Korea such as SK Telecom. Moreover, Jeffrey Lim, Former Head of Google's Campus Seoul and Vitaliy Tkach, Creative Director of Wargaming, are also Mossland's trusted advisors.

"I am excited to be part of a project I anticipate to be the next big thing from Asia," Jeffrey Lim said.

The main stage of the ICO is scheduled for March 12. 45% of the tokens planned to be sold. The global release and pre-sale of popular landmarks are scheduled for late 2019.

https://moss.land

Registration in Whitelist and KYC:https://www.jotform.com/form/80104658072452/

Media inquiries: Nataliia Byelous,nataly.byelous@moss.land