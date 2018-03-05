

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German conglomerate Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) said that it plans to list Siemens Healthineers AG on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for March 16, 2018. Siemens expects to generate 3.90 billion euros to 4.65 billion euros from the offering. The shares will be priced in a range of 26 euros and 31 euros each.



Subject to the approval of the prospectus by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and its publication, the offer period is expected to commence on March 6 and to end on March 15, 2018.



The planned offering will comprise 150 million existing ordinary registered shares of Siemens Healthineers AG, consisting of 130.43 million base shares and 19.57 million shares (equal to 15 percent of base shares) to cover a potential over-allotment.



The offered shares are registered shares with no par value from the holdings of Siemens. The free float following the IPO, assuming placement of all offered shares and full exercise of the Greenshoe Option, would be 15 percent.



