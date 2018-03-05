SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Mar 5, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Loyyal, the industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to loyalty and incentive programs is pleased to announced the addition of Mr. Thom Kozik as the company's new Chief Commercial Officer.Previously serving as an independent director, Mr. Kozik will also transition to a management representative role on the company's board. Prior to his appointment to the role, Thom most recently served as Vice President, Global Loyalty at Marriott International, where he led the transformation of Loyalty marketing within the world's largest hotel company.A Noted Background in Technology Innovation and GrowthWith a career spanning the National Security Agency, Microsoft, Yahoo, Atari, and Marriott, as well as several successful startup ventures, Mr. Kozik brings a wealth of experience helping teams launch breakthrough products, and in making strategic shifts that accelerate growth. Having engaged with the cryptocurrency community since 2013, Mr. Kozik quickly saw the advantages of Distributed Ledger Technology and has been a vocal Loyalty industry advocate in how to shift the underlying financial models as to leverage the advances afforded by applying blockchain technologies."The addition of Thom to our executive team is a significant step forward for Loyyal." notes Greg Simon, CEO. "His expertise and insights have already had a tremendous positive impact on Loyyal in his capacity as a Board member. I am personally looking forward to having Thom as day-to-day colleague helping accelerate Loyyal's next stage of growth"."We are at a unique inflection point in history, with how deeply distributed ledger technology will change so many industries, and loyalty and incentive marketing in particular." said Thom Kozik, Chief Commercial Officer. "Loyyal is at the nexus of this change and has the most comprehensive strategy I've seen for increasing the value both for members, as well as program operators. I'm incredibly excited to work with Greg and our executive leadership in building Loyyal into the industry powerhouse, and great company that I know it will be."About LoyyalLoyyal, the Internet of Loyalty, is reinventing how loyalty is created and rewarded. Using blockchain and smart contract technology, Loyyal has built an interoperable loyalty and rewards platform to address a highly fragmented industry, and offer multiple industries an innovative way to both improve profitability while putting the customer first. For information about Loyyal, please visit www.loyyal.com or email info@loyyal.com.Source: LoyyalCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.