

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had surrendered more than 70 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,255-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, thanks to bargain hunting after heavy losses last week. The European markets were down, and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index retreated 19.23 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 3,254.53 after trading between 3,242.27 and 3,269.94. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 11.80 points or 0.64 percent to end at 1,822.21.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 1.18 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.15 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.48 percent, Bank of Communications lost 0.77 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.36 percent, China Life skidded 1.14 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 1.81 percent, PetroChina fell 0.75 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 0.94 percent, China Vanke was down 0.40 percent and Gemdale slipped 0.65 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a significant turnaround on Friday after opening lower. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 climbing into positive territory.



The Dow shed 70.92 points or 0.29 percent to 24,538.06, while the NASDAQ added 77.31 points or 1.08 percent to 7,257.87 and the S&P gained 13.58 points or 0.51 percent to 2,691.25. For the week, the Dow plunged 3 percent, the S&P tumbled 2 percent and the NASDAQ slumped 1.1 percent.



Bargain hunting may have contributed to the rebound on Wall Street as the early weakness followed the sharp pullback in the past three sessions. The drop came as traders expressed concerns about how President Donald Trump's plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will affect global trade.



The tariffs are likely to benefit U.S. steel and aluminum producers, although some officials have warned of retaliation by the European Union and China. Trump shrugged off the concerns on Friday, calling trade wars 'good' and 'easy to win'



Crude oil prices rose Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and a modest increase in the number of U.S. oil rigs in operation. However, prices fell last week amid speculation OP would increase production. Crude oil futures rose 26 cents, settling at $61.25 a barrel, but posted the first weekly loss in three weeks.



Closer to home, China will see February results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in January, their scores were 54.7 and 53.7, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX