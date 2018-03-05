

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) was discussing options to prepare the truck division for access to the capital markets, potentially paving the way for an initial public offering of shares or a bond sale by the unit, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Deliberations at a meeting last week included changing the division's legal structure to a private limited company under German rules or the European equivalent Societas Europaea, the report. A decision could be made in the next few weeks, but the discussions are complex and might drag on, the report said.



