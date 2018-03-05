

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - South Korea's LS Group and KKR, today announced that KKR has completed its investment in LS Automotive or 'LSA', an electrical auto parts maker for the global automotive industry, and has completed the acquisition and carve-out of KCF Technologies Co., Ltd. or 'KCFT', the copper foil and flexible copper clad laminate business formerly known as LS Mtron.



KCFT manufactures and sells copper foils for large capacity lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicle applications and mobile devices.



KKR makes its investment from its US$9.3 billion KKR Asian Fund III.



