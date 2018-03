WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Best Buy Co Inc. (BBY) will close its 257 remaining stand-alone mobile stores in the U.S. effective May 31, according to reports.



Best Buy opened its first mobile store before the launch of the Apple Inc. iPhone.



The Best Buy Mobile store closures are expected to hurt revenue by about $225 million, with flat-to-slightly-positive impact on operating income.



