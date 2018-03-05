

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in February, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a services PMI score of 54.2.



That's down from 54.7 in January, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, growth in new business softened slightly, although sales rose solidly across the service sector overall with several firms commenting that greater efforts to secure new clients and new projects had lifted sales.



Also, the composite index came in with a score of 53.3, down from 53.7 a month earlier.



