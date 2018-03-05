ASTAD Wins two International Finance Awards

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Qatar-based construction company has become a prominent project and asset management firm serving clients in several countries and sectors

Qatar's ASTAD has won the International Finance award for Best Construction Project Management Team, Qatar 2017 and its CEO Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa has won the award for Most Influential CEO of the Year - Construction Industry, Qatar 2017.

During the tenure of Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa as CEO, ASTAD has grown into being one of the leading project management consultancies in Qatar to a prominent project and asset management firm serving clients in several countries and sectors. The company is managing a project portfolio in excess of 130 billion Qatari riyals.

Engineer Ali Al-Khalifa said, "This Best Construction Project Management Team award reaffirms ASTAD's close involvement with a variety of large-scale developments in Qatar, demonstrating expertise in construction, engineering, project management and sustainability."

On his person achievement of winning the award for Most Influential CEO of the Year - Construction Industry, he said, "I am truly honoured to be named the most influential CEO of the year. However, this recognition is a tribute to the outstanding achievements of all ASTAD employees this year. Their collective efforts continue to build upon our status and reputation in the market, and this achievement is a recognition of their efforts on a global scale."

