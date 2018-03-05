Ooredoo Oman Wins International Finance Award

LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Multi-national communications company wins award for 'Most Customer Friendly Telecommunication Service Provider' for the year 2017

Ooredoo Oman has won the International Finance award for the 'Most Customer Friendly Telecommunication Service Provider' for the year 2017.

Ooredoo is a leading international communications company delivering mobile, fixed, broadband Internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses across markets in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential. In Oman, Ooredoo's Fast Home Broadband network allows customers to connect their home or businesses to non-stop broadband through a variety of plans.

Ooredoo Oman, CEO, Ian Dench says, "We want our customers to enjoy the Internet. Whether it's our amazing high-speed network, innovative and affordable data products and services, or our fantastic award-winning digital first customer experience, our customers drive our vision. We prize the relationship we have with our customers, putting them at the heart of everything we do. We believe that while people may come to us for our market leading products and services, they also stay with us because of the relationship we build with them. For Ooredoo, customers' needs and expectations are central to our values and we hope that although we begin our journey with them as a service provider, we quickly become a valued friend."

Besides Oman, Ooredoo has a presence in Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, Palestine, the Maldives, Myanmar, and Indonesia.

About International Finance Awards:

The International Finance Awards are a celebration of the highest standards of innovation and performance. The awards turn the spotlight on people and companies whose excellence has raised the bar in the telecom sector. Connect with International Finance at http://www.internationalfinance.com.

