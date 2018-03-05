Biologists and other researchers can easily manage, analyze and visualize data without the support of bioinformaticians

Dotmatics, a leading provider of scientific informatics solutions and services, today announced a new release of Vortex with new bioinformatics features that are tailored to support biologics discovery. With this release, and in a single application, biologists and other scientists performing biologics research, can manage, analyze and visualize their data without having to rely on the skills of highly specialized bioinformaticians.

"Bioinformaticians can be scarce and expensive assets in today's scientific organizations, yet not all biologics research requires their expertise," said Andrew LeBeau, PhD, Dotmatics senior manager of biologics marketing. "This enhanced version of Vortex gives biologists and other researchers ready access to commercial grade, scientifically aware informatics tools specifically designed to support the scientific data types involved in biologics discovery. Ultimately, this makes research easier for biologists and allows bioinformaticians to spend their time on highly specialized analyses and the development of new algorithms valuable to scientific organizations."

"Vortex for Bioinformatics provides a rich set of tools for biologics research within an integrated environment, giving researchers the ability to handle high data volumes, potentially aggregated from multiple sources, along with the necessary analytical and visualization capabilities that allow them to advance their scientific experiments," said Tom Oldfield, PhD, Dotmatics principal software architect. "In addition, the latest version of Vortex offers new support for antibody discovery programs that focus on creating novel monoclonal antibodies and other antibody-derived or related molecules to solve some of the biggest challenges in healthcare, agbio and other industries."

Available March, 2018, Vortex for Bioinformatics is a set of analytical tools and visualization capabilities for biological information discovery that can be used for pure biology research but also integrates with the existing cheminformatics features of Vortex. The tools include analysis and visualization methods for many different bio-science data types, with a particular focus on sequence data, and are specifically designed to work with very large data volumes, such as millions of DNA, RNA or peptide/protein sequences. Vortex for Bioinformatics complements the entire Dotmatics Suite, including Bioregister, Studies Notebook and Studies.

Some of the many new Vortex features include:

Manual sequence editing capabilities to design and implement mutations, and to create insertions and deletions, enhancing the use of Vortex for designing variant antibodies and other sequence-based entities

Significant extension of sequence annotation capabilities, allowing multiple and overlapping annotation to be added manually and algorithmically

Sequence search capabilities that allow users to quickly navigate sequences to find occurrences of important residues and sequence motifs

Sequence numbering enhancements to support antibody discovery

Complementary Determining Region (CDR) alignment, annotation and coloring capabilities that allow easier analysis of relative antibody function

Customers with an existing license to Vortex may access the latest version at no additional cost. For more information, please register to attend the 8:00 am Pacific/5:00 pm CET, March 22 What's New in Vortex for Bioinformatics webinar.

About Dotmatics:

Dotmatics is a leading global scientific informatics software and services provider, delivering solutions tailored to the modern, highly collaborative and mobile scientific environments. The company provides solutions to several vertical markets, including the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academia, food and beverage, oil and gas, and agrochemical industries. Dotmatics' enterprise solutions are flexible, scalable and configurable, providing effective scientific information management across entire organizations, from discovery research to development and early manufacturing. Dotmatics has significant expertise in scientific informatics, including database management for chemistry and biologics, electronic laboratory notebooks, chemical and biological registration, screening data management, SAR analysis, reporting, and visualization. Dotmatics solutions are available for local or cloud deployment and supported on Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. For more information visit dotmatics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180304005033/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dotmatics

Marla Kertzman, 209-852-9027

pr@dotmatics.com